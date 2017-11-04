On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Sridevi Shares Pic From Golden Temple

Highlights
- "Wishing everyone a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti," she wrote
- Sridevi looks pretty in white
- "May the teachings of Guruji guide us," Ajay Devgn tweeted
Here are Sridevi's tweets.
Wishing everyone a very happy #GuruNanakJayanti— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) November 4, 2017
#GuruNanakJayanti#Guruparabpic.twitter.com/lYVHAINUMr— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) November 4, 2017
Mumbai Mirror earlier reported that Sridevi, along with filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Jhanvi, have flown to London to celebrate Mr Kapoor's 62nd birthday and also the success of her last released film MOM.
"Sridevi and Boney Boney love whizzing off to Europe for their annual family holidays. They had planned this getaway a while ago. It's a double celebration to bring in Boney's birthday and raise a toast to MOM's success as also Sridevi's golden jubilee run in the movies," a source told Mumbai Mirror.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "May the teachings of Guruji guide us all to a path of compassion and selfless service. Happy #GuruNanakJayanti to all."
May the teachings of Guruji guide us all to a path of compassion and selfless service. Happy #GuruNanakJayanti to all.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 4, 2017
Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the Golden Temple and wrote, "May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace, love & happiness! Happy #Gurpurab."
May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace, love & happiness! Happy #Gurpurab !! #GuruNanakJayantipic.twitter.com/74zmVPUUGF— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 4, 2017
Here are the other stars, who extended their wishes.
Wish one and all! pic.twitter.com/bq9m61qOwO— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 4, 2017
Happy Guru Nanak jayanti.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 4, 2017
Wish you all a very Happy Gurpurab! May Babaji's blessings shower upon one and all.#Gurpurab#GuruNanakJayantipic.twitter.com/mBpPoikBlg— Mehreen Pirzada (@Mehreenpirzada) November 4, 2017
Happy #GuruNanakJayanti & #Gurpurab! May everyone keep spreading only peace, love and positivity— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) November 4, 2017
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!