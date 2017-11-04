On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Sridevi Shares Pic From Golden Temple

Sridevi, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Rishi kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others have extended their wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Sridevi at the Golden Temple (Image courtesy: SrideviBKapoor)

  1. "Wishing everyone a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti," she wrote
  2. Sridevi looks pretty in white
  3. "May the teachings of Guruji guide us," Ajay Devgn tweeted
Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guruparab is being celebrated across the country on November 4. The day marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. Bollywood celebrities like Sridevi, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others have extended their wishes on the auspicious day. Sridevi shared a picture of herself at the Golden Temple, Amritsar and wrote, "Guru Nanak Jayanti." Sridevi looks pretty in white in the picture, shared an hour ago. The picture appears to be old as Sridevi is now reportedly in London. In a separate post, the 54-year-old actress tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti."

Here are Sridevi's tweets.
 
 

Mumbai Mirror earlier reported that Sridevi, along with filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Jhanvi, have flown to London to celebrate Mr Kapoor's 62nd birthday and also the success of her last released film MOM.

"Sridevi and Boney Boney love whizzing off to Europe for their annual family holidays. They had planned this getaway a while ago. It's a double celebration to bring in Boney's birthday and raise a toast to MOM's success as also Sridevi's golden jubilee run in the movies," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "May the teachings of Guruji guide us all to a path of compassion and selfless service. Happy #GuruNanakJayanti to all."
 

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the Golden Temple and wrote, "May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace, love & happiness! Happy #Gurpurab."
 

Here are the other stars, who extended their wishes.
 
 
 
 

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
 

