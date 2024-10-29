Advertisement

On Friends Star Matthew Perry's Death Anniversary, The Late Actor's Father Reveals His "Dying Wish"

Matthew Perry is fondly remembered as Chandler Bing on Friends. But he wanted to be in everyone's memory for much more than that

Read Time: 2 mins
On <i>Friends</i> Star Matthew Perry's Death Anniversary, The Late Actor's Father Reveals His "Dying Wish"
This image was taken from Instagram

Matthew Perry is fondly remembered as the loveable Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom Friends. But he wanted to be in everyone's memory for much more than that. On the late actor's first death anniversary, his stepfather Keith Morrison opened up in an interview about Matthew's "dying wish." Matthew wanted to "be remembered for helping other people, more than his famousness for Friends," he revealed.

 Not just Keith Morrison, Matthew Perry himself shared this wish during a 2022 interview. "When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. And I'm glad of that, happy I've done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web...But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen, but it would be nice," he had said on how he wanted to be remembered.

"Wonderful things happened in my life - I'm incredibly grateful for all of them. But that's the ticket for me, is helping people on a large scale or helping, you know, one guy and seeing the light turn on."

Marking Matthew Perry's death anniversary, his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston posted throwback pictures of the two from the set of the show, along with the caption, "1 year," and emotional fans paid their tributes in the comments section.

