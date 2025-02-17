On Father Ravi Tandon's 90th Birth Anniversary, Raveena Shares Throwback Gems

Raveena Tandon is remembering her father, late filmmaker Ravi Tandon, on his 90th birth anniversary today (February 17). On the special occasion, the actress dropped a carousel of throwback pictures on Instagram reminiscing the good, old days.

The opening frame shows Raveena Tandon, a young girl then, wrapped around her father's arms. A group photo featuring Raveena and her parents, Ravi and Veena Tandon, made it to the album as well. Heartwarming selfies and candid shots displayed an amazing father-daughter bond.

Major highlight: Ravi Tandon in action, operating a vintage film camera. Raveena Tandon and her husband, Anil Thadani's kids Rasha and Ranbirvardhan Thadani also pose with their grandfather in a separate throwback gem.

The side note read, “90th (birthday emojis) Pops (red heart emoji).”

Back in 2023, Raveena Tandon remembered her father while on a trip to Kashi, Varanasi on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Her heartfelt message read, “Day 1. Kashi. I finally let a piece of you go…That I will hold on in my heart forever…A send-off papa, on your birthday and Maha Shivratri, could not get better. From Dusk to Dawn .. did the entire Kashi Vishwanath with you and then bade you a happy goodbye. Love you always! Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath! Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Gange Maiya!”

Film veteran Neetu Kapoor reacted to the post by dropping a red heart emoji. Vikrant Massey wrote, “Har Har Mahadev.”

Ravi Tandon died on February 11, 2022. He was 86. The filmmaker was suffering from lung fibrosis. Raveena Tandon shared the news of her father's death by uploading some throwback snaps with him on Instagram.

Raveena's poignant caption said, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I am never letting go. Love you papa.”

Ravi Tandon is credited with movies like Khel Khel Mein, Khud-Daar, Zindagi, Majboor Anhonee and Nazrana.

Workwise, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. The Ahmed Khan-directed film is the third installment of the much-loved Welcome franchise. Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Suniel Shetty are part of the movie as well.