<i>Azaad</i> Star Rasha Thadani On Her Bond With Mother Raveena Tandon: "She Is My Best Friend"

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani made her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad. The film also featured Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan.

Fans spotted a lot of similarities between Rasha and her mother Raveena Tandon. From her expression in the film's dance sequences to her acting chops.

Rasha opened up about her beautiful bond with her mother.

Rasha told Instant Bollywood, "She's my best friend."

She also called Raveena, a 'cool mom.'

She added, "Of course, she corrects me wherever she feels I'm wrong or whatever like that, she's a mother at the end of the day. But she's just been my backbone."

The 19-year-old further revealed whether Raveena Tandon has been a strict mother to her, she said that her mother chilled out a lot once Rasha turned 14.

Rasha said, "Hopefully by 14, I learned and if I don't then of course I get yellings. But yeah, no yellings have become much... I used to get thappads when I was young. I used to bite my nails she would say (tapping on her hand) 'Stop it, stop it'. All those habits. I think every mother does it!"

Rasha went on to reveal, "Main toh bohot shaitan thi. Main itna masti karti thi, my god! Mummy papa hairan ho jaate the."

Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.