On Dad Sunil Dutt's Birth Anniversary, Sanjay Dutt Posted This Throwback

Sanjay Dutt posted this throwback. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt remembered his late father and cinema legend Sunil Dutt on Thursday. On his dad's birth anniversary, Sanjay Dutt posted a set of throwback pictures with his father on his Instagram profile and he wrote in his note, "Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy, love you dad." In the comments section, Farah Khan Ali wrote, "I remember him and miss him. Happy birthday to Sunil uncle."

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's post here:

On Sunil Dutt's death anniversary last month, Sanjay Dutt shared this picture on Instagram and he wrote, "Holding onto the memories and your love, Dad. You remain a guiding light in my life. Missing you today and everyday."

Sunil Dutt's iconic film credits include Mother India, Waqt, Padosan and Sadhna, to name a few. Sunil Dutt's last screen appearance was in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, where he shared the screen with his son Sanjay Dutt. Sunil Dutt died on May 25, 2005.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Shamshera and Leo in the recent years. He also featured in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan last year. Sanajy Dutt's upcoming projects include Double iSmart, Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, KD The Devil and Baap to name a few. Next, he will be seen in Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon.