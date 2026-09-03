<i>Om Ka Hari</i> Trailer: Raghubir Yadav Plans His Death As Asha Bhosle's Song Plays

The trailer of Om Ka Hari is out today. Raghubir Yadav, who plays Hari Prasad in the film, plans his last few days in Varanasi as he believes he's going to die soon. His son Om, played by Anshuman Jha, wants to join him in Varanasi. The father and son are always at loggerheads about life, choices, and everything. But during their stay in Varanasi, the father–son duo try to break the barriers of dissent and open up about their bottled-up emotions.

Soni Razdan also plays a pivotal character in this slice-of-life drama.

On top of that, Asha Bhosle's song plays in the background as Raghubir Yadav's character navigates life, death, and familial ties.

Speaking about his character, Raghubir Yadav said, “A father and son can disagree about almost everything and still be deeply connected. Hari thinks he is going to Varanasi to prepare for death.”

Anshuman Jha, who plays Om, spoke about the bond between the two characters and said, “What makes Om Ka Hari special is that it doesn't romanticise family. Sometimes the person you fight with the most is also the person you love the most.”

Om Ka Hari also marks the third collaboration between director Harish Vyas and Jha after Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele–Tum Bhi Akele. Jha and Yadav play the central characters in the film.

The film will also feature music by late playback singer Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, and Paresh Pahuja, among others.

Bhosle's last recorded film song, Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, will be part of the film and is set to release on September 8, coinciding with her birth anniversary.

Om Ka Hari has already been screened at several film festivals. The film had its world premiere at Stuttgart in 2025 and was later screened at IFFM Melbourne and CSAFF.