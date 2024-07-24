Olympics 2024: Lady Gaga In Paris, Sparking Opening Ceremony Rumours

Lady Gaga pictured performing at an event. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Video of Lady Gaga in Paris just days before the start of the Olympic Games has sparked rumours the US pop star could feature in Friday's opening ceremony. The 38-year-old was seen arriving at a hotel in the French capital in videos posted on social media. The music for the opening ceremony, to be held along the river Seine rather than in the athletics stadium for the first time in the history of the Olympics, is yet to be fully announced.

Franco-Malian R&B star Aya Nakamura is widely tipped to perform despite criticism from far-right politicians, including Marine Le Pen who suggested an appearance by her would "humiliate" France.

Celine Dion has also been spotted in Paris, fuelling rumours she too could take part in either the opening or closing ceremony.

French electro superstars Daft Punk said they had turned down an invitation to play in the opening ceremony, while globe-trotting French DJ David Guetta has been overlooked - much to his irritation.

In the ceremony, around 6,000-7,000 athletes are set to sail down a six-kilometre (four-mile) stretch of the river Seine from the Austerlitz bridge in the east to the Eiffel Tower, on 85 barges and boats.

