Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Concertgoers Wearing Diapers To Avoid Missing Shows

Olivia Rodrigo has spent years performing in front of packed crowds, but one thing some fans do at concerts still surprises her.



During a recent appearance on KISS FM UK while promoting her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, the singer spoke about the extreme lengths some concertgoers go to in order to stay close to the stage.



According to Rodrigo, some fans are so determined not to lose their front-row spots that they avoid leaving for bathroom breaks altogether.



“I have been to certain concerts and certain festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be front row of the show,” she said.



The comment immediately caught the attention of the show's hosts, who appeared shocked by the revelation.



Rodrigo then added another detail that left them even more surprised. “And that's been an experience as a performer that I have smelled,” she said.



While her confession grabbed headlines, Rodrigo is also celebrating a major professional milestone. Her album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, has made a strong debut around the world. According to ARIA, the record opened at No. 1 on the Australian Albums Chart.



The success did not stop there. The album's lead single, Stupid Song, also debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart. In fact, all 13 tracks from the project entered the Top 30, showing just how strong the demand for the album has been.



Rodrigo also scored multiple hits simultaneously, with The Cure climbing to No. 2 and Drop Dead landing at No. 4. Her duet with Robert Smith of The Cure, What's Wrong With Me, entered the chart at No. 12.



Since bursting onto the music scene with Drivers License and her debut album SOUR, Rodrigo has built a reputation for relatable songwriting and sold-out shows. Her follow-up album GUTS only strengthened her position as one of the biggest names in pop music.



Now, with another chart-topping album and fans willing to do almost anything for a front-row view, Rodrigo remains one of the most talked-about artists in the world.