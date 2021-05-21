Oldie But Goldie: Abhishek Bachchan's Reply To Aishwarya Fan With 'Marry Me' Sign Is Viral

Aishwarya and Abhishek in a still from the video (courtesy queensbolly )

Highlights An old video of Abhishek and Aishwarya is viral

Abhishek can be seen responding to a fan of Aishwarya in the video

The video is from the premiere of the film 'Raavan' in UK

The Internet has dug out a throwback video of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from when they attended a red carpet event in the UK, three years after their wedding. The video features a short clip from the UK premiere of Abhishek and Aishwarya's 2010 movie Raavan. In the video, Abhishek can be seen responding to an enthusiastic fan of Aishwarya. While walking down the red carpet, hand-in-hand with Aishwarya, Abhishek spotted a fan with the banner "Marry me", addressed to his wife Aishwarya. Pulling a straight face, Abhishek yelled out from amid the crowd: "She married me, man. Sorry."

Aishwarya can be seen adorably acknowledging the fan and at the same time, bursting out in laughter at Abhishek's reaction. Aishwarya was stunning in a black Sabyasachi saree while Abhishek complemented her in a suit. Take a look at this viral video here:

Aishwarya and Abhishek had a big fat wedding in Mumbai in April 2007, the month after which the married couple walked the Cannes red carpet together. That year marked Abhishek's debut appearance in Cannes while Aishwarya was already a Cannes regular and continues to be so. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya 2011 - she has been accompanying her mother to the French Riviera since she was a baby.

Apart from Raavan, Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Sarkar Raj, Guru and Dhoom 2. Abhishek and Aishwarya will be reunited on the big screen again in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming movie Gulab Jamun.