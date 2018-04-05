October Song Manwaa: Varun Dhawan Is Proof Love Stories Are Not Without 'Heartache'

Varun Dhawan just dropped Manwaa, the new song from his upcoming film October. Also featuring Banita Sandhu, Manwaa documents the unhappy phase of Shiuli (played by Banita Sandhu) and Dan's love story, which has previously been described as unconventional. Varun Dhawan, who portrays the role of Dan, tweeted to say what the song is all about: "True love comes with its share of heart ache! Here's a song that will leave you with the feeling of pain for that special someone," read Varun's post. Both Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu play hotel management trainees in Shoojit Sircar's romantic drama October.
While the trailer and the previous songs released from the movie revealed that Dan was unaware of Shiuli's affection for him till they were working together. He only begins learning about Shiuli's feelings towards him after she's found admitted at the hospital wing. However in Manwaa, Dan and Shiuli appear to be in the next phase of their love story but the two meet only once during the course of the song.
Composed by Shantanu Moitra, Manwaa has been beautifully sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Watch Manwaa from October here:
October is scheduled to hit screens on April 13.