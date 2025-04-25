Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals Her Pick Between Ranbir Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan have a shared film history. Aaryan and Bharuccha's collaborations include four films since 2011. Bharuccha appears in a cameo with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan have worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), and hence have a separate fanbase rooting for them.

Nushrratt was also seen in a cameo role with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The film had Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

However, the actress recently told Shubhankar Mishra that even though people would naturally assume that she would choose Kartik Aaryan over Ranbir Kapoor, her choice is quite the opposite.

She said, "Actually Kartik and I started together, we've done so much work together, ke aap uss nazar se phir, as an audience, dekh hi nahi paate usko, because then he's become a buddy, partner in crime, same-same co-actor, same-same acting kar rahe hain, wohi kar rahe hain. So I think that was the vibe I created with him, and we had. But Ranbir ko toh aise pardon pe dekha hai na, aise bade hote hue...arre."

Speaking about the film that made her fall in love with Ranbir, Nushrratt added, "Rockstar was the one for me that really...I was like 'What has he done, what has he done.' There's a shot where he's standing under Khatara bhai's house, jab woh lost tha, mahino se usko koi dhundh nahi paa raha tha. Aur woh Sufi kapdon mein khada hota hai aur upar dekhta hai...woh jo nazar hai, woh bohot mushkil hai. It's sublime acting, it's just another level of understanding that the character is bringing out. Woh chote chote nuances aapko bata nahi sakta hai koi, aapko laane padte hain character mein."

The Chhorii actress was not keen on the word 'obsessed' to describe her admiration for Ranbir.

She said, "I don't think I'm obsessed. I think he's one person...and it's very difficult to believe me but I'm seriously saying this, mujhe uss insaan ki skill aur craft se pyaar hai. I just want to watch Ranbir Kapoor on screen. I just want to watch him act. I think I'm in love with his skill and craft more than who he is as a person, because honestly, I don't know him as a person. Personally kaise...aap saalon tak logon ko nahi jaan paate. 6 din ki shooting kari hai (in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar). How will I know anybody in 6 days?"

Nushrratt was last seen in Chhorii 2 with Soha Ali Khan.