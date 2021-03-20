Nothing To See Here. Just Neena Gupta Being 'Phoolmati' In Mussoorie

Neena Gupta shared this photo (courtesy neena_gupta)

Highlights Neena Gupta shared a glimpse of her look

She simply captioned the pic as, "Phoolmati in Mussoorie"

Neena Gupta often trends for experimenting with her looks

Neena Gupta never disappoints when it comes to social media uploads. And one of her trademark posts involves Phoolmati. People who follow the actress on Instagram will know that she likes to call herself by that name occasionally. Yet again, Neena Gupta channelled her inner Phoolmat. She simply captioned the pic as, "Phoolmati in Mussoorie."

In the photo, the Badhaai Ho actress is seen wearing an oversized floral print coat. The 61-year-old picked a chunky necklace to complete her look for the evening.

Last week, the National Award-winning actress shared a clip after getting her first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Neena Gupta has some interesting projects lined up. Her appearance in Netflix's Masaba Masaba was widely appreciated. Now, she will be seen in its second season soon.

Neena Gupta is also a part of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's Sardar Ka Grandson. She recently shared a still from the film and said, "When you watch some films, they feel like a warm hug. This is one of them!"

She will play a cameo in the sports drama, 83, directed by Kabir Khan. For now, the actress is chilling amid the busy schedule.