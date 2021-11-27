Mandira Bedi's Post For The 'Love' Of Her Life Vir Is Everything

Mandira Bedi with son. (courtesy: mandirabedi)

Highlights Mandira Bedi shared a few pictures with her son

She also added evil-eye and heart emojis

Mandira Bedi is also a mother to daughter named Tara

Mandira Bedi has shared some postcards with the love of her life. It's her son Vir. The mother-son duo looks adorable as they strike various poses at the camera. Mandira Bedi, in her caption, wrote, “The love of my life”. She has also added evil-eye and heart emojis. The fitness enthusiast never misses an opportunity to celebrate her children, Vir and daughter Tara. Mandira Bedi's dear friend, actress Mouni Roy expressed herself through a bunch of red heart emojis. Fans have also flooded the comment space with hearts and fire emojis. Some even called Vir his father's carbon copy. Actor Rohit Bose Roy could also point out the similarities and wrote, “OMG. He is a spitting image of Raj.” Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal, earlier this year.

Mandira Bedi is a family person and she loves to stay connected with her roots. A while back, she wrote a family appreciation post and shared it along with a throwback picture. “Taking care of a family and bringing up kids takes a lot. The patience, support, love and kindness through the crests and troughs... Keeping a brave, smiling face, even when the going gets tough… And instilling solid values even at the cost of being unpopular sometimes. I am so grateful for my family and their upbringing. I believe it holds me in good stead today,” read her letter.

And, for those of you who were missing Tara in today's post. Take a look at this selfie moment shared by Mandira Bedi on Diwali. It was clicked inside a gurdwara. “A visit to the gurdwara can lift your spirits this festive season. Happy Diwali to all of you from me and mine,” she wrote in the side note.

Well, we have a “love you, Tara” post too.

What do you have to say about Mandira Bedi and the bond she shares with her children?