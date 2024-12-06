Red Sea International Film Festival: Kareena Kapoor's Oh-So-Stunning Pics From The Opening Night

Kareena Kapoor Khan's red-carpet appearances deserve a moment of their own. On Thursday (December 5), the actress attended the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF). Now, she has dropped a slew of pictures from the event's opening night on Instagram. Like always, she left us gushing with her style. In the snaps, she strikes some alluring poses, wearing a purple Oscar De La Renta gown. The ensemble's strapless neckline featured lavender flowers. “Red Sea International Film Festival opening night,” read Kareena's side note. The star-studded gala which opened its curtains at the Al-Balad district in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will continue till December 14. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi said, “Beautiful stunner”. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis and a heart-eye emoji. Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea, and Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya followed suit.

Kareena Kapoor's grandfather and film veteran Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary will be observed on December 14. To honour “The Greatest Showman” of Indian cinema, R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation and NFDC-National Film Archive of India have organised special screenings of Raj Kapoor's 10 blockbuster movies across selected multiplexes. Announcing the news on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “His legacy lives on. We are so proud to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my grandfather, India's Greatest Showman, Raj Kapoor. Join us from Dec 13-15, 2024, on a nostalgic journey through his most iconic films, screening in 40 cities and 135 cinemas. Raj Kapoor 100.”

At the prestigious Filmfare OTT Awards which took place on December 1, Kareena Kapoor won big. The actress bagged the Best Actor (Web Original Film) award for her Netflix film Jaane Jaan. The mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in key roles. In her acceptance speech, Kareena said, “This is not the first time my date with the black lady. But I still have that first date feeling. That's what keeps me going."

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed film Singham Again.