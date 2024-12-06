A Mini <i>Bollywood Wives</i> Reunion With Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh And Bhavana Pandey. MIA - Neelam Kothari

For Seema Kiran Sajdeh, it is officially the wedding season. How do we know, you ask? Well, the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame has announced it on Instagram with a bunch of oh-so-gorgeous pictures. Here, Seema is seen sharing the frame with her BFFs — Maheep Kapoor and Bhavan Pandey. Yes, Neelam was MIA. In the pictures, Seema and her friends look gorgeous in their fancy ensembles. Sharing the album, Seema wrote, “Winter Weddings.” She also announced, “loved my lehenga.” Replying to the post, actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped fire emojis. Table Tennis champ Jwala Gutta spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, “So pretty.”

Bhavana Pandey dropped a fire emoji and asked Seema to give her photo credit. Neelam has dropped a bunch of black hearts in the comments. Maheep Kapoor followed the suit. Rhea Kapoor gave a shout-out to Seema for her song choice. FYI: Seema has picked the oh-so-killer track Naina by Diljit Dosanjh.

Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam kept us hooked to our screens with their banter. Recently, Bhavana Pandey revealed some fun bits about the show. She said, Karan Johar is the “king of everything.”

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Bhavana Pandey said, “Karan Johar is the king of everything I feel. I mean the amount that man works and the amount he packs it all in a day, I really want to understand where does he get the bandwidth and the energy from. And you know, when you call Karan or message him… people take hours to reply and that's understandable. Karan, if he can't call you back, he'll message you and say, ‘I'll call you back in so much time.' He's very good with that.”

She, in good humour, added, “Aag lagao (instigate) and the peacemaker. He lagaos the aag (instigate) and then he puts the water.”