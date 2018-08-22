No, Says Idris Elba To James Bond Question. But Twitter's Not Giving Up Just Yet

Idris Elba at the UK premiere of Yardie

No, sorry. Idris Elba will not end up being the coolest James Bond ever - not just yet anyway. Just days after leaving the Internet both shaken and stirred by tweeting "Elba. Idris Elba," the 45-year-old star has crushed the hopes and dreams of millions by telling the British press that he is not, repeat not playing 007. Daily Mail reports that Idris Elba was buttonholed on the red carpet of the premiere of his new film Yardie - in which he makes his debut as director - in London yesterday and asked the 'shaken or stirred' question. "Stir fried, actually," Mr Elba replied. Asked directly, "Am I looking at the next 007?" he responded succinctly: "No."

Millions of hearts just shattered around the world.

Idris Elba also acknowledged that he had caused something of a meltdown "by telling people my name," reports Daily Mail. In all honesty, Mr Elba brought it upon himself with this tweet:

The Internet was instantly ripped wide apart with frenzied Idris for Bond tweets as well as those from the opposite camp - those vehemently opposed to a Black 007. For days, James Bond buffs could talk about nothing else. Even Russell Crowe was moved to comment:

.@idriselba as James Bond? Absolutely. What a great idea.

Are tickets on sale yet ? — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 17, 2018

Idris Elba has been the fan favourite to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond ever since it was reported a couple of years ago that the position might be vacant soon. Several likely names were tossed about, Tom Hiddleston and Damien Lewis among them, but then Daniel Craig was persuaded into one last outing as the world's best-loved super spy. So a new Bond won't be needed as of 2018 - but presumably will be after the release of the 25th 007 film. And it looks like it won't be Idris Elba.

However, and it's a big however, fans have been quick to spot a silver lining. Also yesterday, Bond 25 was hit by the revelation that director Danny Boyle had quit the film owing to 'creative differences.'

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

Bond 25 is a film in search of a new director - and Idris Elba just debuted as a director. That's a prize two plus two makes four situation.

Is it any coincidence that Idris Elba has his directorial debut out in a week and all of a sudden James Bond needs a new director? Hmm? HMM? — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) August 22, 2018

Idris Elba should be the new James Bond...director! Aaaaaah! — Jeff Billington (@faces_of_jeff) August 22, 2018

Lightbulb moment. Thanks, Twitter.

Idris Elba is admired for his work in TV crime series Luther and The Wire, playing Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, the acclaimed films Beasts Of No Nation and Molly's Game, and for playing Heimdall in the Thor and Avengers films.

Daniel Craig, meantime, has played James Bond in four films since 2006's Casino Royale and is the seventh actor have played the spy in feature films, including films not made by current producers Eon.