'No Hooligans On Roads': Mumbai Police's BTS-Inspired Video Is RM-Approved

If you are a BTS fan, you might want to head straight to the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police. Wondering why? The department has dropped a new road safety video that is anything but boring.

The clip features a track by BTS titled 2.0 from their recently released album ARIRANG. It begins with visuals of motorcyclists riding rashly, before cutting to a cop with a whistle in his mouth, stepping in to control the situation. Soon after, a message flashes on the screen: “Stop! Ride safe,” – a clever nod to the song's lyrics.

What follows is a smart twist – the text “BTS” appears, but with a different meaning: “Better Than Sorry.” Safe to say, the video manages to strike the perfect balance between awareness and entertainment.

In the caption, Mumbai Police also referenced another ARIRANG track, Hooligan, writing, “No ‘Hooligans' allowed on road.” They added, “Remember there's no 2.0 to life.”

And guess what? The video also grabbed the attention of a BTS member. The boy band's leader, Namjoon, best known as RM liked the reel.

More about 2.0

2.0 is among the B-sides from ARIRANG, which has been doing well on global charts. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single SWIM topped the Billboard Hot 100. A few days ago, the Korean boy band released a video that clearly takes inspiration from Oldboy.

The clip begins with the seven members – RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – walking out of an elevator into a dimly lit corridor, dressed in sharp suits and leather jackets. They are soon confronted by a group of men in the hallway, reflecting the film's gritty tone. Instead of breaking into a fight, however, the group responds through choreography and music, turning the moment into a stylised performance. The visual then transitions to another dark hallway, where the group continues performing seamlessly.

Take a look at the video below:

Other than 2.0, BTS' ARIRANG features tracks like Body to Body, Idol, Butter, Dynamite and I Need You.