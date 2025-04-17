<i>No Entry 2</i>: What We Know About Tamannaah Bhatia Joining The Sequel

No Entry 2 with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead was announced on April 4, 2024. There have been several talks about the female lead, with Aditi Rao Hydari also reportedly being considered.

However, Peeping Moon has now reported that Tamannaah Bhatia is most likely to join the trio as the female lead in No Entry 2. Fans are thrilled to see Tamannaah in the comedy genre. The report further elaborates that her role will be similar to what we saw of Bipasha Basu in No Entry.

Tamannaah also started shooting for Ranger with Ajay Devgn just last week. The talks of getting Aditi Rao Hydari on board are still on.

Earlier in February, the director Anees Bazmee had shared a series of pictures from Greece.

The caption read, "Plotting new adventures in Greece with the producer Boney Kapoor ji and DOP Manu Anand ji! Prepping for the madness that's #NoEntry2."

Earlier, producer Boney Kapoor had told News18 Showsha, "It (shooting) will begin soon, probably sooner than expected. We've decided on the release date also, it would be October 26, 2025 - for Diwali release. The shooting will probably start in June or July. Hopefully, we catch up with the target because again, we will have a lot of post-production."

No Entry had Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan as the male leads, while the female cast had Celina Jaitly, Lara Dutta, and Esha Deol with Bipasha Basu joining them. The film was a commercial success and much-loved by the audience.



