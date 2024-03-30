No Entry 2 Is On The Cards, Reveals Boney Kapoor. Details Here

Boney Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

After a two-decade wait, fans can rejoice as the highly anticipated sequel is finally set to hit screens. Producer Boney Kapoor has officially announced that the sequel to his 2005 blockbuster comedy No Entry is in the works, with actors Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor slated to lead the star-studded cast. The original No Entry starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, which emerged as a box office hit. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also featured Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley in key roles.

Despite ongoing speculation about Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor reprising their roles, Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee had been vocal about their readiness with a script, awaiting the green light from the stars. In an interview with Indian Express, Boney Kapoor confirmed that No Entry 2 is finally coming to fruition, featuring a fresh ensemble. He stated, "The film is on the cards, and we are set for it. It is a big one and we will probably start rolling by December this year. We have got Varun, Arjun and Diljit. There will be a lot of actresses as well.”

As No Entry celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025, the makers aim for a release to coincide with this milestone. While the original film revolved around the escapades of philandering men, reports suggest that the sequel will showcase Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in dual roles. Boney Kapoor, however, remains tight-lipped about the storyline and expressed concerns about potential plagiarism, citing past instances where the concept had been imitated. He said, "Earlier, the concept had spilled over and some films had copied it, or rather ‘adapted' it. I don't want to name the film, so it is better not to speak about it. I used to brag about the unusual concept we had but then I found out there was another film that was made with the same concept.”

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his next project, Maidaan." Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the biographical drama portrays the life of renowned football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, portrayed by Ajay Devgn Maidaan is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10.