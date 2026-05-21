Nikkia Garcia To Return To The Ring Next Month? WWE Star Gives Update

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia has offered an update on her potential return to the ring. The wrestler, known as Nikki Bella, underwent surgery for an injured ankle a month ago. The 42-year-old has shared a positive statement on her recovery so far.

Speaking to E! News, Nikki Garcia said that she was “working on getting strong.” The professional wrestler further admitted, “I just can't go side to side yet or run.”

She also revealed that she would get the next update on her condition not before the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on May 23. “I'm getting my X-rays in a few weeks—mid-June,” she stated. “So, then we'll see the growth.”

Nikki Garcia had injured her ankle during the March 27 episode of SmackDown. The wrestler and her sister, Brie, were up against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss when things went wrong. Nikki Garcia has not stepped into the ring since her injury and even missed the Women's Tag Team Championship, which was her first WrestleMania match since 2017.

In April, the wrestler shared an update on her injury in an X post. “Fractured, tore and sprained my ankle. It's been a painful two weeks," she captioned a video.

In the meantime, Nikki's twin Brie—who goes under the name Brie Bella—has chosen WWE star Paige as her wrestling partner. The duo is the Women's Tag Team Championship defending champions and won the title at WrestleMania 42.

Nikki Garcia had attended the event with the duo and expressed her disappointment at not being able to compete.

In a recent chat with USA Today, the 42-year-old said that she hopes to return to the ring next month, but aims to regain her full strength first. Garcia said that she wants to ensure that the timing of her return is right to avoid any mishaps.

"I'm hoping, for me in my head, end of June would be incredible, but I also don't want to go back too early,” she confessed. Nikkia Garcia added that to avoid getting injured again due to a mismatch in strength, she must“make sure the calves, the quads, glutes, I need to make sure they're all built up."

A possible return at the end of June could line up with WWE Night of Champions, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 27, WrestleTalk reported. However, nothing is confirmed yet.