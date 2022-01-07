Nicolas Cage And Wife Riko Shibata Are Expecting Their First Child Together: Report

Nicolas Cage with wife Riko Shibata. (courtesy: celebrityfanpagehki)

Highlights The couple got married in 2021

They got married in Las Vegas

Nicolas has 2 kids from his previous marriage

The Ghost Rider actor Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together, reports People magazine. According to People, a spokesman for the couple revealed that they are expecting a child together and "the parents-to-be are elated," said the rep. Nicolas Cage, 58, married Riko Shibata, 27, in February 2021 in Las Vegas. After their wedding, Nicolas Cage said in a statement, "It's true, and we are very happy." The couple reportedly met through mutual friends while the actor was filming Prisoners Of The Ghostland.

Nicolas Cage is already a father to two kids from his previous marriage - Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31. The Gone In 60 Seconds star was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

Nicolas Cage is a star of films like Ghost Rider, National Treasure, Arsenal, Outcast, Stolen, Gone In 60 Seconds, Army Of One, City Of Angels, The Rock, Red Rock West, Moonstruck, Face/Off, Adaptation, Raising Arizona among many others. For his performance in the 1995 film Leaving Las Vegas, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

He made his directorial debut in 2002 with Sonny and he also produced the film Shadow of the Vampire and a few others.