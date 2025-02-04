Nicolas Cage Warns Against Actors Using AI: "Cant Let Robots Dream For Us"

Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage has spoken out against using artificial intelligence in acting, warning that relying on AI to enhance performances is a "dead end" that undermines the essence of human expression. Mr Cage made his remarks during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the Saturn Awards, where he was honoured for his role in the film 'Dream Scenario', as reported by Variety. He emphasised that AI systems cannot genuinely capture the complexities and nuances of the human experience, stressing that "robots cannot reflect the human condition."

"It's happening right now around us: the new AI world. I am a big believer in not letting robots dream for us. Robots cannot reflect the human condition for us. That is a dead end if an actor lets one AI robot manipulate his or her performance even a little bit, an inch will eventually become a mile and all integrity, purity and truth of art will be replaced by financial interests only. We can't let that happen," the actor said.

Mr Cage then delved deeper into his philosophy on acting, sharing his thoughts on the true purpose of an actor's craft. According to Cage, an actor's role is not merely to recite lines or mimic emotions, but to tap into the depths of human experience and convey the complexities of the human condition.

"The job of all art in my view, film performance included, is to hold a mirror to the external and internal stories of the human condition through the very human thoughtful and emotional process of recreation. A robot can't do that. If we let robots do that, it will lack all heart and eventually lose edge and turn to mush. There will be no human response to life as we know it. It will be life as robots tell us to know it," he added.

Nicolas Cage also took a moment to honour the late visionary director David Lynch, who was celebrated in a heartfelt memoriam tribute during the Saturn Awards.

The emergence of generative AI has reignited the debate about the role of technology in filmmaking, particularly in acting. This technology has the potential to significantly alter performances in post-production, raising concerns that it could be used to manipulate or even replace actors entirely.

In a previous statement made in October, Mr Cage expressed his concerns about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. He mentioned that he hopes the body scans created for his recent projects, such as his portrayal of 'Spider-Man Noir,' will not be used to digitally recreate him after his death.

