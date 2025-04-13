Nick Jonas Says "It's Scary To Imagine" Daughter Malti Marie In Showbiz: "After What Priyanka And I Went Through..."

Nick Jonas recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, entering the showbiz world. The singer and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, welcomed their bundle of joy in 2022.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick Jonas was asked by the host about the idea of letting kids pursue entertainment careers at a young age. Kelly, who started her career at 19, expressed her own concerns about letting her children do the same.

Nick Jonas explained that the decision will ultimately be up to Malti when she is older. He mentioned, “We have talked about it a lot. It's going to be her choice. We have a three-year-old, and she loves to sing. I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful career. It's also scary as a parent to think about all the things that I went through, my wife has gone through in her career.”

The singer added, “Your one job in life is to protect your kids, but it's also to let them fly and live their life.”

Nick Jonas never misses a chance to talk about his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Last month, the singer opened up about the sweet bond he shares with her, and how fatherhood keeps him grounded despite his fame.

During an interview with People at JonasCon, Nick shared, "The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like this work stuff is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all."

He went on to say, "She wants to play Moana and Maui with me. That means more to me than anything else, is that time with her and just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married on December 1, 2018, in a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Workwise, Nick Jonas recently made his Broadway debut in the production titled The Last Five Years. On the other Priyanka Chopra has SSMB29, Citadel Season 2, The Bluff and Heads Of State in the pipeline.