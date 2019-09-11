Nick Jonas As World War II Gunner Bruno P Gaido From War Film Midway. Priyanka Chopra Is Smitten

Nick Jonas Instagrammed this photo (courtesy nickjonas)

Apart from being one-third of the pop band Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas also has an impressive resume as an actor. He will soon feature in upcoming war drama Midway, which is based on the experiences of US Navy sailors and fighter pilots who witnessed the Battle Of Midway during World War II. Bruno P Gaido was serving as the gunner on US Navy ship Dauntless during the Battle of Midway and died aged 21-22 after being captured by the Japanese. Introducing his character from Midway, Nick Jonas wrote: "Bruno P Gaido. A WWII gunner awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic and invaluable efforts in the Battle of Midway."

Priyanka Chopra appeared absolutely smitten by Nick Jonas' look as Bruno P Gaido from the Midway movie. She dropped the heart-eyed and fire emoji on the post. Take a look at Nick Jonas' Midway poster and Priyanka's comment below.

In the World War II drama, Nick Jonas co-stars with Hollywood biggies such as Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas and Mandy Moore. Directed by Roland Emmerich, Midway is scheduled to hit screens on November 8.

Nick Jonas has featured in Hollywood films such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and will also return to the franchise with the December release Jumanji: The Next Level.

The Jonas Brothers are currently touring cities as part of their Happiness Begins Tour which will cover 70 locations across North America and Europe and will come to an end next year with the final performance in Paris on February 22. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in bilingual movie The Sky Is Pink, which releases on October 11.

