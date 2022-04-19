Newlyweds Cyrus Sahukar And Vaishali Malahara Seal It With A Kiss

Cyrus Sahukar with Vaishali Malahara (Courtesy: cyrus_sahukar)

VJ-actor Cyrus Sahukar got married to his longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara on April 15 in Alibaug. On Monday, the newlyweds shared photos from their wedding and in one of the pics, they can be seen stealing a kiss amid the wedding rituals. Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara have captioned the photos as "With These 7 steps May you become my friend and May I deserve your friendship. May my friendship make me one with you and May your friendship make you one with me..."

Maria Goretti commented, "I love you guys ....lotsa crazy love, happiness, peace, and forgiveness always, between you ..." Ira Dubey wrote, "Congratulations beautiful couple !! Happiness always." VJ Anusha Dandekar commented, "Congratulations my Favourite Funny guy! You deserve someone making You smile... May you both smile together alwayssss!" Shruti Seth, who was also present at the wedding wrote, "Awwwwwwww sending you both immense love always."

Check out the photos below:

Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara's wedding was attended by Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Shruti Seth, Samir Kochhar, music composer Ankur Tewari, Gaurav Kapur, and Yudhishtir Urs, among others.

For the wedding, Cyrus Sahukar wore an off-white sherwani with a pink turban, while Vaishali Malahara looked pretty in a bright red lehenga. They dated for six years before getting married.

On the work front, Cyrus Sahukar was last seen in a web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh in the lead roles. He has also been a part of films like Delhi 6, Aisha, Rang De Basanti and Khoobsurat.