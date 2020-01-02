New Year 2020: Bhumi Pednekar Sums Up Her 'Mood For The Next Decade' With This Pic

Bhumi Pednekar posted this photo (courtesy bhumipednekar)

Highlights Bhumi Pednekar shared a beach-life photo on Instagram

"My mood for the next decade," Bhumi captioned her post

"Happy girl," she added in the hashtags

Actress Bhumi Pednekar began the New Year with an adequate dose of the sun, the sea and the sands with her family. The 30-year-old actress sliced out time from her vacation diaries to share her plans for the New Year... scratch that... "new decade". Bhumi, who often speaks about body positivity, made a splash on Instagram with a candid photo of herself from the sea shore. In the photo, Bhumi is a "happy girl" in a bottle green bikini as she plays with the waves that find her smiling ear-to-ear on the shore. "My mood for the next decade #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood," the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress captioned her post.

Here's Bhumi Pednekar welcoming the new decade with a smile.

Bhumi Pednekar began the New Year with a heart-felt note "To a better world and a happier you": "Cause life is all about beautiful moments and the last decade gave me so many. It gave me life experiences that have made me stronger. It took away a lot of people I love and that vacuum can never be filled. But it also gave me an opportunity to chase my dream and it gave me all of you,my family that keeps showering me with such love. It gave me people that have been nothing less than angels in my life and I can't thank you enough for supporting and loving me like your own. Am living my dream in every way possible. Am full of gratitude and feel blessed to have my loved ones happy and healthy. The next decade is only going to be better. To a better world and a happier you."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her upcoming projects include movies such as Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.