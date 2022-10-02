New Pics From Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Pre-Wedding Ceremonies

Richa Chadha shared this picture. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are in Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities, have been keeping their fans updated by sharing dreamy pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies. On Sunday, the actress shared new photos from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies, and we can't take our eyes off them. In the images, Ali and Richa can be seen laughing and dancing, as they enjoy their mehendi and haldi ceremonies. The bride-to-be Richa looks beautiful in an embroidered pink lehenga designed by designer Rahul Mishra, while groom-to-be Ali Fazal looks dashing in an ivory white angrakha from the shelves of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sharing the pictures, Richa Chadha wrote, "Because love is all there is... - Rumi". Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

On Saturday, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared similar pictures from their cocktail party in which they can be seen looking adorable together. In the pictures, Richa looks stunning in a golden saree from the shelves of Kresha Bajaj and Ali, on the other hand, looks handsome in a sherwani designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sharing the pictures, Richa wrote, "I hide YOU in my eyes - Rumi #RiAli blessed," while Ali dropped a heart emoticon in the caption.

Soon after they shared the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Sonakshi Sinha, commented, "Congratulations you two," Shruti Haasan wrote, "Congratulations you two !!! Wishing you all the love light and happiness," while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

Here have a look at Richa Chadha's post:

Earlier, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared dreamy pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Check out the post below:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will get married on October 4. "There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - cocktail, sangeet, and mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi," the ANI report stated.