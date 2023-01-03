New Day, New Pics From Mira Rajput's Beach Holiday

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are holidaying at an undisclosed beach destination and they have actively been sharing pictures from there on their respective social media handles. Mira Rajput shared a few pictures of herself soaking up the sun and she captioned the post: "Salty hair, sandy skin." Meanwhile, Mira's husband Shahid Kapoor too dropped a couple of photos from the holiday. "Sharing my profile," the actor captioned his pool picture. Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

See photos from Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's holiday here:

Here's what Mira Rajput posted earlier and she wrote: "Waiting for you 2023."

"Keep it real and make it count. Happy new year everyone. Be worthy and thankful. Have an amazing year," wrote the actor sharing this picture.

Mira Rajput summed up her year in an Instagram reel and she wrote: "Toh kaisa tha 2022? Let's have look, me and you. Wishing you all a super 2023."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. It received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the National Film Award for Best Editing. His next project is Raj and DK's Farzi. Shahid Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, to name a few.