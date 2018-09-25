Neha Dhupia's Throwback Post On Father's Birthday Is Way Too Cute To Be Missed

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia )

On her father Bishan Singh Bedi's birthday, actress Neha Dhupia wished him on social media in the sweetest way possible and we think she couldn't have chosen better pictures to wish her father. The 38-year-actress posted an adorable throwback photograph of her father along with her husband Angad Bedi from their wedding day and wrote: "Happy Birthday Dad... Bishan Singh Bedi ... It's such a special day for all of us and so is this picture ... throwback to one of the most special days of our lives... also what a dynamic duo if I may say so." Neha also shared another picture of herself along with her father and Angad (which appears to be from her mehendi ceremony). Needless to say, Neha's Instafam loved Neha's birthday wish for her father and it received over 17,000 likes on Instagram.

Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post here:

Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her first child, is currently busy shooting for the third season of her talk show No Filter Neha. In fact, she has almost completed the show halfway. On Tuesday, Neha shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of the show and wrote: "Halfway done with season 3 already without breaking a sweat."

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are often spotted on the trends lists. Last month, Neha and Angad walked the ramp for designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week. Take a look at the pictures here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May this year and three months after their hush hush wedding, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media. Neha Dhupia and Anand Bedi shared identical posts to announce her pregnancy. Angad wrote: "Ha! Turns out this rumor is true. 3 of us."

Neha Dhupia, a former beauty queen, was last seen in Lust Stories in Karan Johar's segment and she is also awaits the release of Helicopter Eela, co-starring Kajol.

Angad Bedi was last seen in the sports biopic Soorma, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.