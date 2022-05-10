Neetu Kapoor's Answer To The Trolls Who Wish To See Her As A 'Crying Widow'

Neetu Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: neetu54)

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who has a super busy schedule, scooped some time out and did an interview with Film Companion, where she talked about dealing with trolls, especially those who troll her for celebrating life. The actress told Film Companion, "I block the ones who troll me because you know thode hote hai beech mein ke 'husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she's enjoying).' They want to see that crying widow type, there is some section of people but I just block them." The actress added that everybody has a different way of healing. "I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this the way I will heal. Koi log ro ro ke heal karte hai, koi log khush ho ke heal karte hai(Some heal by crying, others heal by being happy). I can never forget my husband. He will be here (in my heart), with me, with my children, all our lives," said Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor said that she and her family have a different way of "celebrating" and "remembering" Rishi Kapoor everyday. "Even today, when we meet for meals, half of the time we're only discussing him. That's how we miss him. Ranbir still has his picture on his screensaver. That's the way we miss him but we don't have to be sad to miss him. We can celebrate him, we can remember him for good times and what a great person he was," the actress added.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor met on the sets of the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan. They got married in 1980. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor co-starred in films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein and Zinda Dil, among many others. After their marriage, the actors worked together in films like Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam, which also starred their son Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020.

Neetu Kapoor is also a mom to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a Delhi-based jewelry designer. Neetu Kapoor's next project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and content creator-actor Prajakta Koli. The film has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Raj Mehta. She is currently seen judging the TV reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.