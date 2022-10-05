Neetu Kapoor Shares Pics From Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower: 'Blessings And Gratitude'

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to embrace parenthood, and today, the Kapoors and Bhatts got together to celebrate Alia's baby shower. Soon-to-be grandmother Neetu Kapoor has shared several pictures on her Instagram stories offering her fans a glimpse of Alia Bhatt's baby shower. The veteran actress has shared a group picture featuring Alia, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Alia's mother Soni Razdan, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and others. Brahmastra actress looks beautiful in a yellow ensemble as she smiles for the camera.

Here have a look:

Neetu Kapoor also shared a happy picture with son Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Rima Jain and captioned it as "Blessings n gratitude". Check out the post below:

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also shared some inside pictures.

Karishma Kapoor dropped a picture with parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in which Ranbir looks dapper in a pink kurta paired with white pyjamas, while Alia, as usual, looks pretty in a yellow ensemble. The image also features Nitisha Nanda. In the caption, Karisma wrote, "Happy Dussehra #familylove #allsmiles" Soon after she shared the post, Neetu Kapoor dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's picture with "Daddy to be" Ranbir Kapoor. The brother-sister duo twinned in shades of pink.

Riddhima Kapoor also shared a picture with "Mommy to be" Alia Bhatt. Check out the pictures below:



Riddhima Kapoor also shared a picture with cousins Karisma Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda. In the image, the Kapoor sisters look beautiful as they twin in pink ensembles. Check out the post below:

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared an adorable picture with Alia Bhatt, and in the caption dropped evil eye and purple heart emoticons.

Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan with son Agastya Nanda, Mukesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt also attended Alia Bhatt's baby shower.