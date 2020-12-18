Neetu Kapoor Remembers Husband Rishi Kapoor As Mera Naam Joker Clocks 50 Years

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

"Today would have been his 50 years in the Indian film industry," wrote actress Neetu Kapoor in an Instagram post on Friday, remembering her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, on his debut film Mera Naam Joker's 50th anniversary. Mera Naam Joker, starring yesteryear actor and Rishi Kapoor's father Raj Kapoor in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 18, 1970. Rishi Kapoor featured as young Raju (older version played by Raj Kapoor) in the film, which fetched him his first National Film Award. Sharing a picture collage on her Instagram account, Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Mera Naam Joker released on December 18, 1970... today would have been his 50 years in the Indian film industry #rishikapoor."

Neetu Kapoor's post received a lot of love from her friends. Soni Razdan, whose daughter Alia Bhatt is dating Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir, commented: "Wow. What super pics. Such a fine actor. We all miss him." Karan Johar wrote: "My absolute favourite actor of all times" while Rishi Kapoor-Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart icon in the comments section. Anil Kapoor, who shared a close bond with Rishi Kapoor, wrote: "Miss his presence on and off screen...national award for best child artiste for Mera Naam Joker... a masterpiece made by the great Raj Kapoor."

Mera Naam Joker, directed by Raj Kapoor, also featured Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, Padmini and Simi Garewal. Raj Kapoor won the Filmfare Best Director Award for the film.

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 this year after battling cancer for two years.