Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Late Husband Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor's Birth Centenary

Bollywood's iconic film family, the Kapoors, organised a mega event to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor-filmmaker, Raj Kapoor. The event was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, and of course, the entire Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, Aadar Jain and others. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor posted a heartfelt moment from the event on her Instagram Stories where she is posing with her children, sharing that she was missing her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

On Saturday, the veteran actress posted a picture with Ranbir, Alia and Riddhima on her Instagram Stories, to which she added the caption, "Missed you Kapoor Saab" followed by a red heart and sad face emojis. She also added the hashtag #Rishikapoor in her stories.

See the post here:

In the picture, Ranbir is seen sporting a moustache dressed in a black bandhgala sherwani, whereas Alia chose a stunning white floral saree, reminding fans of her looks from Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor both opted for salwar kameez for the birth anniversary celebrations.

The event was attended by Bollywood stars like Rekha, Shweta Bachchan with her son Agastya Nanda, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Ayan Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, among many others.

For the event, RK Films along with the Film Heritage Foundation and the National Film Archive of India (NFDC) organised exclusive screenings of Raj Kapoor's legendary films. The event, titled, Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, will go on from December 13 to 15 across 40 cities and 135 locations throughout India.

