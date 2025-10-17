NDTV World Summit 2025: "Looking Forward To Meeting Shah Rukh Khan," Says UK Envoy

The 2025 edition of the NDTV World Summit, NDTV's flagship event, began today, bringing together global leaders, innovators, cultural icons and business figures.

Among the key speakers was British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, who shared her admiration for Bollywood and its cultural impact.

Speaking at the event, Lindy Cameron said, "I went to YRF studios and saw Romantics, and also heard the DDLJ theme song. I am looking forward to seeing actor Shah Rukh Khan in London. Three new Bollywood films are going to be shot in the UK."

"Bollywood has inspired so many Indian tourists to come and see the UK, the whole of the UK and not just London," she added.

"Hope SRK Can See The DDLJ Statue"

Lindy Cameron's comments come at a time when the UK is deepening its association with Indian cinema.

A bronze statue of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, capturing their iconic pose from the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), is set to be installed at London's Leicester Square.

This will be the first statue from an Indian film to join the 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail, the Heart of London Business Alliance announced earlier this week. The DDLJ statue will be unveiled in spring 2025, ahead of the film's 30th anniversary on October 20, 2025.

UK Envoy added, "Hope Shah Rukh Khan can come and see it sometime soon."

About DDLJ

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner by his father, filmmaker Yash Chopra, DDLJ was largely shot in the UK.

The film tells the story of Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians who fall in love during a European vacation. Leicester Square is among the many London locations featured in the film, marking the spot where the characters first cross paths.

Background

Meanwhile, further strengthening ties between the UK and Indian cinema, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai earlier this month.

During his visit, he announced that Yash Raj Films will shoot three major productions across the United Kingdom from early 2026, generating over 3,000 jobs and contributing millions of pounds to the British economy.

The prime minister was accompanied by representatives from major British film institutions, including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios. The visit coincided with Yash Raj Studios completing 20 years of operations in India on October 12.

In a statement following the meeting, PM Starmer said, "Bollywood is back in Britain, and it's bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking.... This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock - driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country."

