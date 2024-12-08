NDTV Indian Of The Year 2024: Asked To Name A Character She Would Like To Play, Ananya Panday Picked... (No Points For Guessing)

No one should call themselves a fan of Indian cinema if they have not watched Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. Agree, cinephiles? The film features stunning performances by the leading duo – Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. Did you know that, just like many of us, Geet (played by Kareena Kapoor) is also Ananya Panday's favourite character? Well, the actress herself disclosed this when she attended the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2024, where she was awarded the Youth Icon of the Year Award. While accepting the award, Ananya was asked to name a character she would like to play if there were a remake of the film. To this, Ananya replied, “I don't think anyone can do justice to what Kareena did in Jab We Met. Geet is my all-time favourite character.” Praising Kareena, Ananya added, “Vo meri, sabki aur khud ki favourite hai. [She is my, everyone's and even her own favourite.]”

Released in 2007, Jab We Met is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken businessman who boards a train and meets Geet Dhillon, a talkative Punjabi girl. When they miss their trains, Geet and Aditya embark on a journey to her home, where they form a bond that gradually turns into a love story. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, the movie also features Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon and Dara Singh in important roles.

Coming back to Ananya Panday, the actress received the Youth Icon of the Year Award from none other than legendary actress Asha Parekh. During the ceremony, she was asked about her back-to-back OTT successes, including Call Me Bae, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and CTRL. Known for her stellar performances across both OTT and big-screen projects, Ananya shared her perspective on the exposure she is gaining from streaming platforms. "No screen is big or small. After all, it's a screen," Ananya said.

Ananya Panday will be next seen in Shankara with Akshay Kumar.