NDTV Exclusive: <i>Metro...In Dino</i> Star Ali Fazal On His Favourite Couple From The Original Film And On-Set Memories

What is love?

Ali Fazal finds himself in a spot right when the conversation begins with this question, because Metro...In Dino offers to address one of the most complex of emotions.

"First question, and I'm in sort of a pickle. Jokes apart, it (love) is so many things. But most of all, it is assistance and the belief that keeps it going," the actor tells NDTV.

Today, the most common complaint by a section of cinegoers is how romantic films have become an extinct species.

However, with Metro...In Dino, Anurag Basu attempts to bring back the same charm of his 2007 musical Life In A...Metro, with new relationships under microscope set against the backdrop of the ever-bustling Mumbai.

Poster

Ali Fazal stars in the role of a vulnerable and dreamy musician named Akash in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. The actor is paired opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh in the movie, set to be released on Friday (July 4, 2025).

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor talks about the Bollywood films he draws inspiration from for his characters, his favourite pair from the original film Life In A...Metro, and much more.

"I Am An Absolute Admirer Of Dilip Kumar"

With timeless classics such as Devdas and Mughal-E-Azam to his credit, a cinema lover can never not be in love with Dilip Kumar in his lover-boy era.

Ali Fazal is no different. The actor talks about the reel-life heroes he looks up to, irrespective of the genre of the film.

He says, "I am an absolute admirer of Dilip Kumar, who had managed to pull off all kinds of cinema. Then there was Raj Kapoor and Kishore Kumar's comedy. There's Hulchul and Chupke Chupke. But we have just stopped making good comedy films."

Metro In...Dino And Un Dino

Considering Metro...In Dino is the follow-up to the 2007 film Life In A....Metro, comparisons are but natural.

Ali Fazal says the cast and crew used to have conversations about how the first Metro film and the latest Metro...In Dino were different.

He recalls, "Basu Da would always say, now and then, how a particular sequence reminded him of the first part. Also, (film's music composer) Pritam and the whole band who were seen in the (first) film, it kind of became a signature element, as they are very much a character in this entire saga."

"The way it was filmed back then and now is very different. So those are kind of the conversations we would have about part one. Irrfan Khan was, of course, missed, lots of people who are not a part of this one, even on the crew. It was special."

As for choosing his favourite couple from the first part, the actor says, "It has to be Konkona and Irrfan. Something interesting happened there."

A still from the film

Shruti (Konkona) and Monty's (Irrfan) pairing is remembered till today because it was a quintessential example of opposites-attract. Their chemistry was devoid of cliches and thus was portrayed as an authentic and relatable union.

Konkona Sen Sharma is also the only returning cast member in Metro...In Dino from the original film.

"As for this film, I am very excited to see how the stories of every couple pan out," he adds.

"Basu Da Is A Master Here"

Filmmaker Anurag Basu possesses the art of effortlessly blending music with storytelling.

Ali Fazal says, "Basu Da is known for projecting varied emotions and in different kinds of films. I think he is a master of his art. And then music that binds everything together, he's also done the same thing this time from that thread."

Speaking of the most hard-hitting scenes from the film, he says, "One of the most consuming scenes, maybe, is the rain sequence that's often referenced in the trailer. That was a hectic day."

"It's a scene where I'm sitting, I'm drunk, by some tapri (tea stall) by the roadside. But I also believe, it is one of the most cinematic moments in the film. You'll know when you see it."

Speaking of carrying traits of his on-screen character into real life, Ali Fazal says there's not much similarity between him and his Metro...In Dino's character.

He says, "I'm just a little funnier than this guy. I think I have a bit of a sense of humour. You'll see."