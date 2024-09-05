NDTV Exclusive: Adah Sharma On Casting Couch Experience: "I Chose Not To Sit On Any Couch"

Adah Sharma recently opened up about her experiences with the casting couch in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta. When asked if she had ever faced inappropriate advances, the actress responded with a blend of humour and seriousness, saying, "Literally and figuratively, I sat on the floor and chose to not sit on any couch."

She likened the rapid need for action to a scene from an action movie, where one must react swiftly and decisively. "When someone makes a move, you have a fraction of a second to react, just like in action movies when someone throws a punch. At that point, you have to do what you have to do. You can't ask someone for their opinion," she explained.

Adah Sharma also spoke about the importance of a strong support network in managing these difficulties and acknowledged the role it has played in her own career. She said, "Having a support network is very important, and I'm glad I have a very strong support system."

Discussing her acting journey since 2008, the Hasee Toh Phasee star described it as a "rollercoaster". She said, "It feels like I've been on a rollercoaster since my debut. The ups and downs used to make me queasy earlier, but now I've gotten so used to the ups and downs I feel like I'm walking on stairs."

On the work front, Adah Sharma will next be seen in The Game Of Girgit and Rapchick Reeta. She starred in several projects including Selfiee, The Kerala Story, Bastar: The Naxal Story, Hasee Toh Phasee and Phhir, The Holiday, Meet Cute and Pati Patni Aur Panga among others.