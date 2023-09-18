Nayanthara's Mushy Birthday Post For Husband Vignesh Shivan: 'Thank You For Coming Into My Life'

Nayanthara shared this image. (Courtesy: nayanthara)

Nayanthara, not even 20 posts old on Instagram, shared a special one on husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday. Wikki, as Vignesh Shivan is fondly called, turned 38 today. On his big day, Nayanthara posted three adorable photos of the couple sharing a tender moment while the sun sets over a seascape in the backdrop. The Jawan star wrote a lengthy, emoji and exclamation mark-laden birthday wish for her filmmaker husband, complete with superlatives and repeating letters for emphasis. "There's no one like you," wrote Nayanthara, "thank you for coming into my life and making it so dreamy."

Here is the full text of Nayanthara's message, reproduced as she wrote it but without the emojis: "Happyyy birthday my blessing. There's so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I start then I don't think I can stop at JUST a few things!! I am so grateful to you for the Love u shower on me!! Am so grateful for the respect u have for our relationship!! Am so grateful for everything that you are to me. There's NO ONE LIKE YOU!! Thank you for coming into my life n making it soooo dreamy, meaningful n beautiful!! You are the besttttt at everything you do!! With alllllll my heart n soul, I wish my uyir the bestesttt of everything in life. May Every Dream of urs come true n May God blessss u with all the happiness in the world. I LOVE YOU."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first worked together on 2015's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan which he directed and she starred in. They married last year and later announced the birth of twin sons via surrogacy.