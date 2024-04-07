Nayanthara On Jawan Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: 'He Respects Women A Lot'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Actress Nayanthara, who made a smashing Bollywood debut last year in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, in a recent interview with Hello magazine spoke about her experience of working with the superstar. When quizzed about starring opposite Shah Rukh in the action-thriller, she said, “Who is not his fan? We have all grown up watching his films and we all love them. Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot... I was pretty sure that Jawan would create a huge impact. After working so many years in the industry you know when a film is going to work and vice versa.”

For the unversed, Nayanthara portrayed the role of Narmada Rai, head of Force One in Jawan. Shah Rukh played a double-role in Jawan, as he essayed the characters of both the son and the father.

Recently, the Jawan actor shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram featuring herself, husband Vignesh Shivan and their kids Uyir and Ulagam. In the pictures shared, Vignesh Shivan can be seen giving a tight hug to his wife and kids. Nayanthara wrote in the caption, "Can't explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you!I Love you my everything." For context, Vignesh Shivan was away from home to shoot his film Love Insurance Corporation in Singapore and Malaysia. Take a look what Nayanthara posted:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.