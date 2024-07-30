Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora At Her First Acting Workshop In London

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora recently attended an acting workshop in London. The actor shared a picture of his daughter from the acting workshop with her friends and he wrote, "Shora with her friends. Acting workshop, London." He shared another picture from Shakespeare's Globe theatre. No caption needed. He simply added a geotag. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married in 2009. They are parents to daughter Shora Siddiqui and son Yaani Siddiqui. In an interview with Film Companion earlier this year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his daughter wanting to pursue acting and said, "My daughter is taking training right now. She herself went and got admitted to the performing art faculty, haath jod ke teacher ke saamne [with folded hands in front of her teacher] she said, 'I want to learn acting'."

Talking about how he and his wife, producer Aaliya Siddiqui, support their daughter's passion, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "Now that I see that she is taking so much interest, so just as other parents, we too tell her 'Toh chalo kar lo tum,' [ok, you do it.] She is doing it independently and for the longest time, I didn't even know that she got through the performing arts faculty. I don't even know what all workshops she does, she attends quite a lot of them, she is doing the summer workshop right now. She searches them herself and tells her mother or me that she wants to do it and asks me to pay the fees."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, best known for his critically-acclaimed work in the Gangs Of Wasseypur series of films and the web series Sacred Games, has starred in films like Badlapur, Kick, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Raat Akeli Hi, to name a few.