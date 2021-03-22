National Film Awards: Twitter Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput After Chhichhore's Big Win

A still from Chhichhore. (courtesy: niteshtiwari22/)

Highlights 'Chhichhore' won Best Hindi film

The film's lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput died last year

The film released in the year 2019

After the National Film Awards for the 2019 releases were announced on Monday, Twitter was filled up with bittersweet posts. Chhichhore, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput won Best Hindi Film. The jubilant mood of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans reflected on social media - on Twitter, #Chhichhore has been trending big time. The euphoric posts include popular dialogues from the 2019 film, montages remembering the late actor who starred in the lead role and a lot more. Expressing mixed emotions over the film's win but the absence of Sushant Singh Rajput on the big day, a Twitter user wrote: "Your film got national award but you are not with us."

Your film got national award



But you are not with us #Chhichhore#Masterpic.twitter.com/c6prOTvQj7 — (@PranavKVFC) March 22, 2021

As an ode to Sushant Singh Rajput's character Anniruddh Pathak in the film, a fan of the late actor, posted this still from the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film and wrote: "Anniruddh Pathak is a gem."

Another fan of Sushant Singh Rajput, quoted a dialogue from the National Award winning film and wrote: "This dialogue of him, God it just keeps on lingering." The dialogue that the fan was referring to was: "No matter how your family is... You don't leave them right?"

You're being missed @itsSSR today. Your movie #Chhichhore has bagged best hindi feature film. Live in eternal peace wherever you are. #SushanthSinghRajput . — Madhav Jha (@JhaMadhav96) March 22, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 last year at his Mumbai home. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars.

The National Film Award winners, which were announced on Monday include Kangana Ranaut - Best Actress for her work in Manikarnika and Panga. The National Award for Best Actor was shared by Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran. Vijay Sethupathi was awarded Best Supporting Actor for Super Deluxe and Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress for The Tashkent Files.