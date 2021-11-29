National Award-Winning Choreographer K Sivasankar Dies Of COVID At 72. SS Rajamouli, Sonu Sood And Others Tweet Tributes

Sonu Sood shared this photo of K Sivasankar. (Image courtesy: SonuSood )

National Award-winning choreographer K Sivasankar dies due to COVID-19 related complications at the age of 72 on Sunday. According to the sources at the hospital, where he was being treated for the coronavirus, the Telugu choreographer died yesterday in Hyderabad, reports news agency PTI. Sivasankar's eldest son also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment for the viral infection. After K Sivasankar's death, several members of the film fraternity mourned him on social media. Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, who extended financial support to K Sivasankar's family to pay the medical bills for the choreographer's expensive treatment for COVID-19 last week, tweeted: "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you, masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss you sir."

South director SS Rajamouli, who worked with K Sivasankar in the 2015's epic Baahubali: The Beginning and 2009's Magadheera, offered condolences to the 72-year-old's family with these emotional words: "Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family."

Actress Khushbu Sundar remembered working with Sivasankar in "dozens of songs" and wrote: "We have lost a great talent today. Choreographer #Shivshankar master. Have done dozens of songs with him. I use to specifically ask for him to Choreograph songs which had masti, romance and dance. You will be missed Master ji. #OmShanti #RIP."

Choreographer-director-actor Prabhu Deva's eulogy read: "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Deepest condolences, May his soul Rest In Peace #RipshivaShankarmasterji."

Last week, an appeal for helping K Sivasankar's family to pay his medical bills was shared by PR consultant for the south film industry Vamsi Kaka on Twitter. "Noted choreographer Shivashankar Master affected with COVID-19 and now in critical condition. Due to expensive treatment, the family is unable to pay the bills. Please help," it read. Sometime later, Sonu Sood, who is known for his philanthropic work during and even after the coronavirus crisis, replied to the tweet and wrote: "I am already in touch with the family. Will try my best to save his life." Read Sonu Sood's tweet here:

K Sivasankar was a renowned choreographer in the south film industry. He won the National Award for Best Choreography for his work in Rajamouli's film Magadheera, co-starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. He also choreographed songs in movies like Vishwa Thulasi and Thiruda Thirudi. Apart from choreographing songs, Sivasankar also acted in some of the Telugu and Tamil films.