Namrata Shirodkar Reveals The Story Behind This Throwback Pic With Son Gautham

Namrata Shirodkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar )

Highlights "An unforgettable road trip," wrote Namrata in her caption

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005

The couple welcomed son Gautham in 2006

Namrata Shirodkar loves to share priceless throwback pictures featuring her husband, actor Mahesh Babu, and their children on her Instagram feed. The reason we are saying this is because on Wednesday, the actress posted a photo of herself and her son Gautham from their Switzerland diaries and revealed the story behind it. "Around the time when we dropped Mahesh Babu off for his song shoot in the beautiful mountains of Switzerland," she wrote in the caption and added: "Just the two of us took off on an unforgettable road trip!" In the photo, little Gautham looks adorable as he poses with his mom.

Take a look:

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Did you see Namrata's throwback to one of her best holidays? She captioned it: "Pristine snow-capped mountains... the sweet scent of fresh flowers that filled the air. Waiting for the perfect boat to take us far and away. Throwback to one of our best holidays! Austria's unmatchable beauty... Wanna go back!"

On their 16th wedding anniversary, Namrata Shirodkar wished Mahesh Babu like this: "Easy peasy 16!! In our little recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary MB. More and more love to you."

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has a SS Rajamouli-directed film and a Parasuram-directed film lined up. Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, is a former Miss India. She has also featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.