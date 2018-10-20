Namrata Shirodkar And Family's New York Pics: Sugar Spice And Everything Nice

Namrata Shirodkar with her children Sitara and Gautham (Courtesy namratashirodkar)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently in New York shooting for his upcoming film Maharishi, has been accompanied by wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids - Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara. Namrata, a former actress, is continually sharing updates on her Instagram timeline from her vacation (of sorts) in New York. From the photos shared by the actress, it appears that she is having a fun time with her kids exploring the city and shopping while Mahesh Babu is busy with his shooting schedule. In one of the photos, Namrata's six-year-old daughter can be seen with brother Gautham standing at Central Park in Manhattan, New York. In another post Sitara can be seen playing with a squirrel at a park.

Take a look at the photos here:

Namrata Shirodkar, who is documenting various facets of her New York trip, surprised her Instafam when she shared a pic of Sitara with Alia Bhatt. Sitara had a fan moment on meeting Alia and the photo caption says it all. "Sitara's day out. Her most favourite girl of them all. Thanks Alia for bringing the biggest smile on her face," she captioned the photo.

Earlier this year, Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu and family went on a vacation to Paris to celebrate the success of his film Bharat Ane Nenu. Namrata and Mahesh kept fans updated with photos from the vacation. Here are photos from Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's Paris vacation.

Namrata Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty in Purab Ki Laila Pachhim Ki Chhaila has worked in films like Vaastav, Pukar among others. She married Mahesh Babu, her co-star from Vamsi in 2007. She was last seen in Gurinder Chadha's Bride And Prejudice, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.