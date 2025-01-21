Nagarjuna's Son Akhil Akkineni's Wedding Plans Revealed: Date, Venue And More

Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni got engaged to girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee on November 26, 2024. The couple will, reportedly, get married in March this year, as per an India Today report.

Akhil and Zainab will get married on March 24 this year. Like his elder brother Naga Chaitanya, Akhil will have an intimate wedding, as per the report.

Reports also suggest that Akhil has zeroed in on the ancestral Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad for his wedding. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married at the iconic studio on December 4.

However, there's speculation that the couple might opt for a destination wedding. An official confirmation is still awaited.

After their engagement, Nagarjuna announced the good news on his X handle and welcomed Zainab in the family.

Sharing a picture from their engagement ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family.

"Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings." Take a look:

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee!



We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

Akhil Akkineni is an America-based actor. He works in Telugu cinema. He is known for films like Sisindri, Aatadukundam Raa, Mr. Majnu, Agent, to name a few.

In 2016, Akhil was engaged to Shriya Bhupal, grand-daughter of the business tycoon, G. V. Krishna Reddy. Their wedding was planned in 2017. However, it was called off for an undisclosed reason.

Zainab Ravdjee is an artist, known for her vibrant and abstract paintings. At 27, she has made a mark in the art world with exhibitions like "Reflections" in Hyderabad.