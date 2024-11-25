Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Telugu Wedding Rituals To Last For Eight Hours: Reports

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are gearing up for their December 4 wedding, reports from various sources close to the couple have been circulating on the internet. The latest reports suggest that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are going to have an eight-hour-long wedding following traditional Telugu rituals. "It's going to be more than 8-hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding," a source close to the actress revealed.

The source further added, "In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8-hour traditional hard-core old school wedding."

A few days back, Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna divulged details about their wedding during an interview. "Chaitanya didn't want a big wedding; he and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends. They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, please do," he said, adding "Sobhita's parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing - they bring a sense of peace. It's going to be a lovely wedding, simple and heartfelt, just like the couple."

Details about Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding outfits earlier were reported, which was disclosed by another source. "Sobhita Dhulipala has picked a beautiful Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari while shopping with her mother. She's also getting a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, along with a matching set for Chaitanya, following tradition. Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day," the source revealed.



