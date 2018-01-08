Naa Nuvve Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia Will Take You To Old School Romance The teaser and title of Tamannaah Bhatia and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's upcoming film was unveiled today

Stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram took the top spot on trends list on Monday, when they unveiled the title of their upcoming film along with a teaser. The teaser of the film, which is titledis all about school romance. In the teaser, Tamannaah features as a radio jockey Mira, who believes in true love and later falls for Varun (played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram). In the teaser, we also see that Kalyan Ram is tied to a chair in a closed place around the landfill of old books. The teaser ofis definitely a delight to watch.The music ofis composed by Sharreth while the story of the film is written by duo D Suresh and AN Balakrishnan. Actor Kalyan Ram was last seen inwhich released in 2016. Last year, he produced his brother Jr NTR'sunder his home production banner NTR Arts. The film was a blockbuster hit. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia star of films likeandwill soon star in the Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen . Of this, Tamannaah told news agency IANS: I'm confident we can recreate the magic of the original. At the same time, not make our film look like a frame-to-frame remake. We'll adapt it to suit Telugu sensibilities," she told IANS.She also made a special appearance in Jai Lava Kusa's song titled. Tamannaah'swill hit the screens this Friday.