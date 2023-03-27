Mohanlal Mourns Loss Of Co-Star Innocent: 'Every Moment, He Will Be With Me'

Image was shared by Mohanlal. (courtesy: mohanlal)

Veteran Malayalam film actor and former Lok Sabha MP, Innocent Vareed Thekkethala died on Sunday in Kochi. He was 75 years old. The actor was battling Covid-19 and had been hospitalised earlier this month. The death of the prolific actor, who was a cancer survivor, is being mourned by admirers of Malayalam cinema all over the world as well as Innocent's friends and colleagues. One of the veteran actor's most frequent collaborators and co-stars, superstar Mohanlal has shared a moving note on social media, paying his respects to Innocent. Sharing an image of the actor on Facebook, Mohanlal shared that he is yet to come to terms with the tragic news.

In a post originally shared in Malayalam, Mohanlal wrote, “What should I say, my dear Innocent? I don't know how to put the magnitude of your loss in words and speak about the sadness of your separation. The one who – true to his name – innocently spread laughter, love, and comfort to the whole world; he who held those who were with him like a brother and stood by them no matter what. My mind still tells me to believe my Innocent is not gone. Every moment, my Innocent will be with me forever with that innocent smile, love, and affectionate rebuke. Wherever you are, you will always be there for me when I need you.”

Mohanlal and Innocent have worked together in several iconic Malayalam movies including Devasuram, Kilukkam, Manichitrathazhu, Ulladakkam, Mithunam, Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu, Vietnam Colony, and Gandhinagar 2nd Street, among others.

Tributes are pouring in from all quarters for the legendary actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, shared a condolence note: “Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people's lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on Twitter, "End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! #Innocent."

Dulquer Salmaan wrote an emotional note attached to images of himself with the late actor. He wrote, "We lost the brightest shining star in our constellation. You made us laugh till we cried. You made us cry till our insides hurt. You were an actor of the highest calibre. One of those timeless all-time greats. Beyond that, you were all things wonderful. You were all heart."

Dulquer Salmaan's father superstar Mammootty was among those who were present at the hospital late on Sunday as Innocent breathed his last.

In a career spanning over 50 years, Innocent has acted in over 700 films and has earned acclaim for his comedic roles. The actor is also the author of several books including Cancer Wardile Chiri (Laughter in the cancer ward), an account of his battle with throat cancer.

He is survived by his wife Alice and son Sonnet.