'My Best Date For A Dinner Out': Minissha Lamba's Loved-Up Post For Boyfriend On His Birthday

Actress Minissha Lamba, who talked about her current relationship without revealing the name of her boyfriend in June this year, wished him in a loved-up post on Instagram on Friday. Minissha Lamba posted a bunch of romantic pictures of herself and her boyfriend, who she calls "Akki Mal," and wrote: "Happy happy Akki Mal.... I wish you so much love and happiness . Here's to the most fun person I know ..the best jacuzzi partner I could ask for...the most fun travel buddy.. my best date for a dinner out... the life of any party... the most chilled out chiller person... and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town."

"To many more Birthdays together...Have a great one sweety ..(with me of course)," she added.

Minissha Lamba's birthday post for her boyfriend has been trending on social media. Check it out here:

Minissha Lamba introduced her boyfriend to her Instafam in June. She posted a group photo also featuring the man she is dating and wrote: "5 friends... In a garden with their doggies."

The next month, Minissha Lamba shared an adorable photo with her boyfriend from their dinner date.

"Hi Me&You," she wrote while sharing a loved-up photo with her boyfriend earlier this month. Take a look:

Earlier this year, Minissha Lamba had opened up about her new relationship and had shared that she is dating someone who isn't from the entertainment industry. The actress was previously married to restaurateur Ryan Tham and they legally separated last year. In an interview with Times Of India in June, Minissha Lamb had said: "Currently, I'm in a happy relationship with a lovely person." She also added in the same interview that she wanted to keep her love life a "secret."

Minissha Lamba has featured in films such as Yahaan, Kidnap, Dus Kahaniyaan, Anthony Kaun Hai and Shaurya. She has also acted in Punjabi movies like Heer And Hero and Double Di Trouble. In 2019, she switched careers to become a professional poker player.