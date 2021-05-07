Music Composer Vanraj Bhatia Dies At 93; Tributes From Farhan Akhtar And Smriti Irani

Vanraj Bhatia scored films like Tamas and Ankur (Image courtesy: @CinemaRareIN)

Legendary music composer Vanraj Bhatia has died at 93. Tributes flooded Twitter on Friday morning. Farhan Akhtar tweeted: "RIP Vanraj Bhatia. Apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of Tamas that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone's spine and break anyone's heart." Union Minister Smriti Irani wrote, "Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle Ki Duniya, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones and fans. Om Shanti."

Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "The film industry lost one of the very well known music composers Vanraj Bhatia. He was not well for quite some time. His body of work has been a great inspiration to many. Heartfelt condolences to the family of this great music maestro."

See the tweets here:

RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas' that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone's spine and break anyone's heart. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2021

Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 7, 2021

The film industry lost one of the very well known music composers Vanraj Bhatia. He was not well for quite some time.

His body of work has been a great inspiration to many .

Heartfelt condolences to the family of this great music maestro .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/PuWt3O9tKd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 7, 2021

Vanraj Bhatia was ill and in need of financial help for the last few months of his life. In February, musician Ehsaan Noorani appealed for funds to help him out, writing on Facebook that Mr Bhatia was dependent on donations from friends and well-wishers.

Vanraj Bhatia's began his storied career composing ad jingles for brands like Liril, Dulux and Garden Vareli. His first film score was for Shyam Benegal's searing 1974 debut Ankur. He collaborated with Mr Benegal on several subsequent projects including Manthan.

Vanraj Bhatia was the go-to composer for the New Wave directors; he worked on Tamas with Govind Nihalani, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron with Kundan Shah, Viajaya Mehta's Pestonjee, and Aparna Sen's 36 Chowringhee Lane. He also scored some mainstream movies like Ajooba and Damini.

Vanraj Bhatia provided the music for some of TV's most unforgettable shows - Wagle Ki Duniya, Khandaan, Yatra and Bharat Ek Khoj. Mr Bhatia also composed Western classical music, some of which has been performed abroad. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed Mr Bhatia's works at a concert in Mumbai.